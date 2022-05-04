CLT Airport's new control tower aimed at helping to speed up flights

The airport said the new tower and technology will give passengers fewer delays and a better flying experience.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Douglas International Airport is opening up a new facility that could help speed up flights.

Their new air traffic control facility is now the second tallest tower in the country.

The new tower and technology will give passengers fewer delays and a better flying experience.

The Charlotte tower gives air traffic controllers a bird's-eye view of the airfield.

"This expanded view will keep the skies safe in its pivotal location in our national airspace system," airport officials said.

As the airport continues to grow, they're hoping this new tower will meet the growing demand for air travel.

