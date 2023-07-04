CLT Airport anticipates a busy weekend, encourages passengers to book parking online

The busiest local travel days are expected to be Thursday, Friday and Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expecting increased travel demand and long wait times this weekend.

As a result, the airport is encouraging passengers to book parking online ahead of time. Additionally, the airport says people should try and be inside the terminal at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

The airport said it expects about 170,000 passengers between Thursday and Monday, in addition to the 53,000 daily passengers that are connecting to, from and through Charlotte Douglas.

The busiest local travel days are expected to be Thursday, Friday and Monday. People can check security wait times on the CLT app.

