CLT says 'aloha' to new direct route to Hawaii

American Airlines has a new direct route to Honolulu, which opened up Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking for a sunny getaway? Starting Thursday, you can hop on a plane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on a new direct route to the Aloha State.

American Airlines opened the new route to Honolulu, celebrating the occasion with leis for everyone hopping on board. The airport shared photos of gate agents and flight attendants decked out in the flowery garlands, passing them out to passengers.