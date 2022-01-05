COVID-19 and travel: how to prepare

A rise in COVID-19 infections is leaving airlines short-staffed and has passengers rethinking travel plans.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Post-holiday travel woes continue with thousands of flights canceled over the weekend. A rise in COVID-19 infections is leaving airlines short-staffed and has passengers rethinking travel plans.

Pam Seagle is the owner of Travel Leaders in High Point. She said she’s received several calls from clients concerned about the possibility of flight cancellations over the next few weeks. She recommends travelers stay flexible and continue to monitor the situation.

“Good thing about the flights right now is that you can really cancel with no penalty,” Seagle said. “So if you can, if your plans are flexible and they are canceling the flights and you feel safer staying at home right now rather than spending the night in the airport then I recommend that you go ahead and postpone your trip.”

The CDC recently issued a new travel advisory warning U.S. residents to avoid cruise travel. Seagle said she’s starting to see some cruise cancellations too.

“It’s difficult to plan ahead when we don’t know what’s going on and what’s going to happen,” Seagle said. “I’m telling my agents as well as my customers that I think we need to go ahead and make our reservations, go forward with what we’re planning to do and we need to try to adapt to the new rules and the new regulations going forward.”