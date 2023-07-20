Delta flight to Atlanta grounded twice due to delays and engine problems

Denice LeSure said it took 42 hours to get from Vegas to Atlanta after seven delays, a hot plane and two cancellations over the weekend.

LAS VEGAS — As the temperatures hit triple digits in Las Vegas, some airline passengers found themselves in unbearable situations due to delays on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport, including one flight bound for Atlanta on Monday.

The crisis on Delta flight #555 made national headlines after a passenger overheated, forcing the airline to cancel the flight.

An Atlanta resident contacted 11Alive about another incident on Saturday, July 15, on Delta flight #555 that was headed to Atlanta. A Delta spokesperson couldn't confirm if it was the same plane but acknowledged the same tail number in both incidents on Wednesday.

Denice LeSure said she flew to Las Vegas to see Usher perform at MGM Resorts. She said it was an "absolutely great show" but said what wasn't great was their trip back to Atlanta.

"Our journey started at 11 a.m. on Saturday," LeSure explained.

She said they were booked on a Saturday afternoon flight home to Atlanta. A crew issue caused a delay and forced LeSure and fellow passengers off the flight. She said the captain got on the intercom and explained the situation.

"We have to wait for another flight attendant to fly from Atlanta to Vegas to work this flight because we’re short-staffed," LeSure said.

After a few hours, she said the flight attendant showed up and allowed them to return to the plane. As they were taxing towards the runway, LeSure said the captain made another announcement.

"The captain said well I think the heat has taken out one of the engines," she said.

LeSure said the plane quickly started heating up; the air wasn't working correctly. She said a mechanic was called out to look at the plane while they remained on board even though "it was extremely hot" and "people were sweating."

The plane was taken back to the terminal, where everyone was deplaned. That's when the flight was canceled, leaving riders to wait at customer service and locate their luggage. At this time, LeSure said it was midnight.

They were booked on a 6 a.m. flight on Sunday, so LeSure said they just decided to sleep in the airport. The next day, LeSure said they showed up at their gate only to find the staff making jokes about their situation.

"Coming on the intercom making jokes like 'We're back again, We're all here. I had to come back,'" she said, "I was like, baby, you work there; we don't live here. We didn't get to sleep in the bed last night."

Then, a couple of hours after their flight was supposed to take off; it was also canceled.

"Everyone was upset, especially after it was cancelled again," she said.

LeSure said Delta finally found them a flight in San Diego they booked them on for Sunday evening. She said they found a Spirit flight that would get them there to connect. She said $600 later; they made it to San Diego.

"We waited, flight delayed, we waited, flight delayed, we waited, cancelled."

LeSure said they were then put on a standby flight on Sunday night and made it to Atlanta around 5 a.m. on Monday. She said their luggage arrived on Tuesday morning.

"I'm a Delta shareholder, that's how much I trust Delta, but they really dropped the ball on this one," she said.

Delta acknowledged the extreme heat in Las Vegas and said their plane's cooling systems are designed to work by the intake from their engines. If the engines aren't at full throttle, the air isn't working at capacity.

LeSure said she understood but said as of Wednesday night, she hadn't heard a word from Delta. She said the food vouchers they offered just don't cut it.