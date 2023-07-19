Wilkes County mother and baby forced to spend night on river, firefighters say

A mother and an 8-month-old spent the night on the Yadkin River. Fire fighters say the mom held onto a branch to keep them from drifting.

RONDA, N.C. — For the first time, WFMY News 2 is hearing from the people who helped reunite a family after a scary night on the Yadkin River.

The Ronda Fire Department said a family of four went tubing this past weekend. They said the mother and 8-month-old baby were separated during a flood advisory Saturday.



Firefighters did not receive a call for help until Sunday morning. That's when the mother and baby were seen walking down the highway and into a nearby Dollar General.

Shana Davidson is the manager, she said she noticed a distressed mother walking into her store.

“She looked very scratched up, beat up. The baby honestly looks like she was in the water for a long time, but it looked like the mother did everything she could to protect the baby,” Davidson said.

As a mother herself, she said catering to the baby’s needs was a priority.

“I got her some diapers and wipes to clean the baby up. I gave her some water to make sure she was hydrated,” Davidson said.

Ronda Fire Captain, Ben Prevette says the woman and her child supposedly spent Saturday night stranded on the Yadkin River. They said the mother held onto a branch for stability.

“When all of this was going on, there was a thunderstorm going on there were just a lot of different things going on,” Capt. Prevette said.

He says the mother eventually climbed up the river bank to safety. Prevette warned tubers should map out their float, let a friend know their whereabouts, and keep a phone in a dry place.

“I recommend, especially on this Yadkin River. It's very dangerous, make sure you're able to at least swim before you get on the river.” Prevette said.