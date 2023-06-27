Fourth of July travel expected to break records in North Carolina

AAA predicts a record number of North Carolinians will travel for the Fourth of July holiday, with the majority of travelers planning a road trip.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A record number of North Carolinians is expected to travel for the Fourth of July holiday, AAA predicts.

Nearly 1.5 million people will travel at least 50 miles between Friday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 4. That's 60,000 more travelers than last year's record, AAA data shows.

The travel bug has bit Americans nationwide this year with an estimated 50.7 million people traveling for July Fourth. That's nearly 2 million more than last year and almost 1.8 million more than the record set in 2019.

Most of those folks will hit the road for the holiday. AAA says nearly 85% of travelers will take a road trip, including 1.3 million North Carolinians. That's 35,000 more than last year.

“Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” Debbie Haas, AAA's vice president of travel, said in a statement. "Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, North Carolinians are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions.”

For those planning a July Fourth road trip, there's some good news when it comes to gas prices. The average price of gas is more than $1 below last year's average of $4.53. The state average has remained below $3.35 per gallon due to lower oil prices in recent weeks.

Of course, driving isn't for everyone. AAA predicts a record-setting 4.17 million Americans will fly to their Independence Day destination, surpassing the previous July Fourth record of 3.91 million travelers in 2019.

