Frontier announces 'All-You-Can-Fly' flight pass

DENVER — Fancy yourself a spontaneous traveler? The new Frontier GoWild pass may be perfect for you.

The Denver-based airline announced Tuesday that it's offering an annual flight pass that gives passengers unlimited travel to any of its destinations both domestic and international.

The airline is selling the passes for a limited time at a discounted price of $599 until 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time on Friday, November 18. The retail/renewal price is $1,999 a year.

What's the catch?

The pass won't be valid until May 2, 2023. It'll be valid for a period of one year from that day onwards.

You must be 18 years of age or older to enroll in the GoWild program and must be a member of Frontier's Miles program (free to enroll).

Domestic flights must be booked and confirmed the day before the flight departs. International flights can be booked starting 10 days from departure.

Pass holders are subject to the following blackout dates in 2023 and 2024. 2023: May 25, 26, 29; June 29, 30; July 1-5, 8, 9; August 31; September 1, 4; October 5, 6, 9; November 18, 22, 24-27; December 16, 17, 22-24, 26-31; 2024: January 1, 15; February 15, 16, 19; March 3, 10, 15-17, 22-24, 29-31; April 5-7, 12-14. Blackout dates for May 2024 and beyond will be posted in advance of accepting any enrollments for pass periods that cover those dates.

It does not include any add-ons, including carry-on or checked bags or seat selection.

The pass itself is non-transferable, meaning you cannot lend the benefits to a friend or family member.

Travel using the pass is not eligible to earn Frontier miles or status benefits.

You can see a full set of FAQs and list of the terms on Frontier's website.

How to use the pass

Travelers must be logged in to their Frontier Miles account in order to use the pass benefits.

Search and book on FlyFrontier.com for the day prior to the flight departure. For each flight, it will reduce the fare itself to $0.01 plus any applicable taxes, fees, and charges at the time of booking.

Fly!

Repeat for an unlimited amount of flights for the time the pass is valid.