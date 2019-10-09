GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park was recognized as the Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association's 2019 Attraction of the Year in Tennessee.

The SkyLift chairs reopened in 2017 after being destroyed in the November 2016 wildfires, but guests were not able to experience the park and shop.

That is, until May 2019, when the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park reopened with all new amenities and attractions.

It boasts a modernized shop called the SkyDeck, three-seat chair lifts, breath-taking views of the Great Smoky Mountains and, of course, the SkyBridge, the nation's longest pedestrian suspension bridge.

The SkyLift has been running since 1954, and the park said it was "so honored and blessed to be a part of such a wonderful community" in a Facebook post.