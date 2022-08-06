Great Smoky Mountains brings back project to eliminate roadside parking at Laurel Falls trailhead

The national park will re-establish temporary roadside barriers during the busy summer season through fall, beginning Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said its staff will continue efforts to eliminate unsafe roadside parking at Laurel Falls trailhead over the summer.

According to a release, the park will re-establish temporary roadside barriers during the busy summer season through fall, beginning Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Unofficial parking will be blocked with temporary barriers, such as traffic cones, during this time.

The park said permanent roadside parking barriers, parking reservation systems and shuttle systems continue to be considered as a part of the Laurel Falls Trail Management Plan Environmental Assessment (EA).

Laurel Falls Trail continues to be one of the most popular trails in the park, drawing a high level of use that has resulted in extreme congestion, crowding at the falls and unsafe conditions along Little River Road, according to the Great Smoky Mountains.

Officials said vehicles parked along the roadside obstruct the flow of traffic and create blind spots for motorists, creating a significant safety hazard for visitors walking to and from their vehicles. Roadside parking also impacts adjacent habitats, damages road edges and causes erosion.

The park said data collected at Laurel Falls trailhead show that there are frequently more than 100 cars parking outside of official parking areas, typically along the road shoulder.

Visitors planning to hike to Laurel Falls should come prepared with alternative destinations in case they do not find parking available at the site, according to the park.

Avoiding arriving during peak visitation periods, usually between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., can also help improve chances of obtaining a safe parking space within designated parking areas.

With more than 800 miles of trails across the park, officials encourage visitors to pre-plan a less congested area of the park to visit during peak time periods.

The park said Backcountry Office staff are available seven days a week to provide trip planning guidance in person and via phone at (865) 436-1297.