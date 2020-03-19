GREENSBORO, N.C. — Public transportation in Greensboro is adjusting its services due to growing concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

GTA’s SCAT I-ride program will limit reservations to no more than seven days in advance. Reservations are being taken by the backup call center for at least 15 days, so users may experience delays in making reservations, the transit system said in a news release.

GTA administrative offices are closed to the public until further notice, with concerns over the spread of the virus.

RELATED: Greensboro city buses are being cleaned with medical-based sanitizers

Riders will still be able to purchase GTA ID Cards and passes for Fixed Route and SCAT services at the J. Douglas Gaylon Depot customer service office at 236C W.Washington St.

Hours of operation are:

Monday -Friday – 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

See the City’s COVID-19 website for the latest news, cancellations, and service changes.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.