Swimming at Hanging Rock limited due to lack of lifeguards

Below is a list of the last remaining days open for swimming.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Better get your swimming in now folks!

Due to a lack of available lifeguards, Hanging Rock State Park has had to limit the days available for swimming.

The last remaining days open for swimming:

Monday, August 7th

Thursday, August 10th

Friday, August 11th

Saturday, August 12th

Sunday, August 13th

Thursday, August 31st

Friday, September 1st

Saturday, September 2nd

Sunday, September 3rd

Monday, September 4th

Not all is lost though. You can still rent a boat or canoe to go out onto the lake on all normally scheduled dates.

If that doesn't cut it, the state park recommends the Lower Cascades area on Hall Road, or Moratock Park for swimming in the Dan River. Additionally, for lake access but no swimming, Pitzer Road has its own Dan River access point. Lifeguards are not present at any of these locations, the state park warned.

