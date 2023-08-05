Swimming at Hanging Rock limited due to lack of lifeguards

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Better get your swimming in now folks!
Due to a lack of available lifeguards, Hanging Rock State Park has had to limit the days available for swimming.
The last remaining days open for swimming:
- Monday, August 7th
- Thursday, August 10th
- Friday, August 11th
- Saturday, August 12th
- Sunday, August 13th
- Thursday, August 31st
- Friday, September 1st
- Saturday, September 2nd
- Sunday, September 3rd
- Monday, September 4th
Not all is lost though. You can still rent a boat or canoe to go out onto the lake on all normally scheduled dates.
If that doesn't cut it, the state park recommends the Lower Cascades area on Hall Road, or Moratock Park for swimming in the Dan River. Additionally, for lake access but no swimming, Pitzer Road has its own Dan River access point. Lifeguards are not present at any of these locations, the state park warned.
