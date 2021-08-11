The U.S. has lifted the international travel ban for vaccinated travelers. Experts say the change could ease travel troubles.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As more and more people are getting unvaccinated against COVID-19, the United States officially lifted the international travel ban for vaccinated travelers.

We spoke with a local travel agent about how this could be a good thing for us here, no matter if we're traveling domestically or internationally.

Ginny Maurer told us that the last year and a half plus have been like no time she's ever seen before.

However, this new announcement from the United States Government can only mean good things for travel.

"Because of the demand, you're seeing flight prices that are through the roof. We're still dealing with struggles with staffing. Not enough pilots, not enough crews, not enough planes, and then add all of that with the demand."

Maurer went on to tell me that just last week alone she and her clients had to deal with 148 plus schedule changes.

Most of those are due to staffing issues, but she also told me this lifting of the travel restrictions could actually make things better for all forms of travel.

"It's definitely going to affect our markets also. Hopefully, that will bring pricing down a bit, and availability up. Because now that they are allowing Europeans and other vaccinated internationals to come in. The airlines now have more reason to have more flights available."