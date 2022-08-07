Hundreds of flights delayed, dozen canceled at Charlotte Douglas Airport over the weekend

Most of these are American Airlines flights.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 400 flights have been delayed and dozens more are canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday, according to Flight Aware.

About 245 of these are American Airlines flights, with another 88 of the flights being run by PSA Airlines, an American Airlines subsidiary.

American Airlines told WCNC Charlotte that the delays are cancellations are due to storms expected Sunday afternoon and evening.

This comes after over 600 flights were delayed and 50 were canceled at the airport on Saturday, and another 1,100 flights were canceled across the U.S. on Friday.

Last weekend, weather conditions left hundreds of flights delayed or canceled at the Charlotte Douglas Airport.

Scattered storms could trigger Sunday afternoon and evening across the region, according to WCNC Meteorologist Brittany Van Voorhees.

Elsewhere, pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning are expected with any downpours.

