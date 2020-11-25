Millions expected to travel for Thanksgiving even though health experts advise against it

Health experts say a negative test is not a reason to let your guard down and to still wear a mask and keep distance if you have travel plans.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Millions are still slated to travel even after health experts advise against it as COVID-19 cases climb.

The Centers for Disease Control released new guidance Thursday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, saying traveling could increase the risk for someone to get or spread COVID-19.

While AAA said fewer Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving weekend, 50 million are still forecast to hit the road. AAA said that number is expected to be lower as cases continue to climb and restrictions renew.

Imagine Travel Agent Shane Lawrence said he's still seeing people with the itch to getaway.

"People are scared of traveling domestically because the numbers are so high but internationally people are going to Mexico, Dominican [Republic], Jamaica," he said, "So, I think a lot of people that were going to go to their families homes for Thanksgiving are taking off and going to the Caribbean instead."

Lawrence said many people are delaying their trips to 2021, which is when he expects travel will bounce back big.

"Travel is down probably 70 percent overall but for 2021 it is just really going through the roof because everybody who couldn’t get away this year is looking at getting away next year," he said.

Lawrence said regular travel within the United States is down significantly this year compared to this time last year.

"Your regular travelers, let's say you have family in Texas and you just want to fly to see your family in Dallas, Fort-Worth, that’s down from 8 million last year to 3 million this weekend," he said.

People are still heeding warnings and staying home.

Bobb Odum is said he's keeping gatherings small. "Eating with a very small gathering of about 4 people, that's including myself and watching Football," Odum said.

"Small Thanksgiving for us," Mike Barber said.

The CDC and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommend against traveling this Thanksgiving.

Instead, health experts suggest spending it with only people in your immediate household.

If you do plan to travel, the NCDHHS suggests getting tested in advance.

The turnaround for results might come until after Thanksgiving, because of the high demand.

Cone Health's Green Valley Campus in Greensboro hit a record of 900 tests on Monday.