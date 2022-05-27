My 2 Cents: Make it a road trip

Gas prices may be high right now, but as Lauren Coleman recounts, memories made in the car can last a lifetime.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Road Trip Day.

It's always the Friday before Memorial Day and serves as the official kickoff to the summer road trip season.

Millions of Americans will hit the road to visit friends and family while paying tribute to our American Heroes.

As we head into summer, folks are itching to get out and about.

Though record-high gas prices may be deterring some, a recent survey conducted by The Vacationer found that 80-percent of Americans plan to road trip this summer.

I plan to be one of them. I know the benefits a road trip can bring.

Growing up in a military family, we lived in several different U.S. states.

Whenever we moved, we would make it a road trip.

Driving hundreds of miles from Texas to Virginia, or Kansas to North Carolina.

I remember enjoying the scenery and stopping at national trademarks along the way.

The time on the road also gave my family a chance to bond.

Hearing my parents share stories about their childhood and the life lessons they've learned over the years, blasting music while singing along to our favorite tunes or even bickering with my older sister in the back seat.

As you plan out your vacations this year, consider getting to your destination by way of the road instead of the skies.

The experience could make for memories that will last a lifetime.