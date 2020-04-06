What to expect on your beach trip to The Grand Strand

We speak with the experts to see what changes we need to prepare for before heading to the SC coast.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What has changed? Where do you wear masks? Will the beaches be regulated and patrolled for social distancing? We realized as we discussed these questions that we needed to check in with the authority on the Grand Strand for answers.

Karen Roirdan with VisitMyrtleBeach.com filled us in. She says that there will be some changes but none that are extreme. Technically there aren't laws requiring face masks but some businesses will have signs saying whether they will serve you without one.

"In our opinion its the ultimate sign of respect for others to wear a mask and we encourage everyone to do so but there isn't a law governing it." said Riordan.

South Carolina opened up before North Carolina and they have done so with caution. But beaches and their businesses are excited about tourists returning and officials say they have been swamped with people itching to get back to vacations and breaks from stay-at-home orders all over the country.