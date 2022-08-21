x
200+ flights delayed, dozens canceled at Charlotte Douglas Airport on Sunday

More than 100 of these were American Airlines flights, with another 44 of the flights being run by PSA Airlines, an American Airlines subsidiary.
Credit: Joseph Creamer - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 200 flights have been delayed and nearly 30 more were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday, according to Flight Aware.

More than 100 of these were American Airlines flights, with another 44 of the flights being run by PSA Airlines, an American Airlines subsidiary. 

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to American Airlines about what is causing the delays and cancellations. 

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that American Airlines will be cutting hundreds of flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

In total, the airline is cutting about 1,100 flights for the fall of 2022, WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson confirmed Wednesday. A representative for the company said this is being done to size the airline for available resources and to build more buffer into the remaining summer schedule. 

American Airlines has been plagued by cancellations and delays nationwide this summer, with Charlotte being among the hardest hit airports. 

