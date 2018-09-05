Oh, the dilemma. How do you pack two weeks worth of clothes into a carry-on bag?

Packing coach Kathleen Collum from AAA Washington says to use packing cubes. The luggage organizers help maximize space in your bag and keep everything just so.

Collum says shoes always go at the bottom of your bag to keep the weight evenly distributed.

Rolling up T-shirts will take up less space. Jeans, pants and button-down shirts can be folded flat and placed into a packing cube.

Another tip is to use a compression bag for big items like sweaters or puffy coats. You can even pack your pillow into your suitcase by using the bag, which presses all the air out and flattens everything. Collum also suggests using compression bags to pack your dirty laundry for the trip home.

Toiletries should go in the front pocket, so you don't have to unzip your suitcase at the security checkpoint.

