Silver Airways' first flight to and from PTI airport in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Silver Airways performed its inaugural arrival and departure from Piedmont Triad Airport (PTI) Tuesday morning.

Their ATR72-600 aircraft arrived from Orlando, Florida under a water cannon and then turned around and headed to Nashville, Tennessee.

Local aviation enthusiast, Jeb Brooks was a passenger on the departing flight to Nashville.

"The big three airlines are fantastic if you want to take a luxurious trip to someplace you know and it's easy enough to do," Brooks said. "The smaller airlines provide a more niche service and so being able to hop on board for a weekend in Nashville or visit down to Orlando is super easy and straightforward on an airline like Silver.

Brooks said he really loves flying out of PTI.

"I think so often people want to drive to Charlotte and Raleigh, but the fact of the matter is leaving out of PTI is just easier and faster," he added.

The airline also has plans to add a Greensboro to Tampa route in the near future.

