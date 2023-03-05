x
Travel

Can it fly? What you can and can't take with you on your flight

Your go-to guide for what TSA allows in carry-on bags and checked luggage.



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The summer travel season is right around the corner and while figuring out what to pack can be a challenge for some, knowing what you can and cannot bring is essential. You don’t want to get to the airport and learn you’ve got to get rid of certain items in order to fly.

Here’s what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on and checked bags according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Alcoholic beverages

  • Carry-on: No more than 3.4 ounces allowed
  • Checked: Nothing over 140 proof allowed

Electronic Cigarettes

  • Carry-on: Allowed as long as it meets specific safety standards
  • Checked: Not allowed

Cordless hair tools

  • Carry-on: Allowed with proper safety cover and features
  • Checked: Not allowed

Baby formula

  • Carry-on: Allowed, it’s best to inform TSA agents before the screening process
  • Checked: Allowed

Ammunition

  • Carry-on: Not allowed
  • Checked: Depends on the airline, so check specific carrier’s regulations

Power banks

  • Carry-on: Allowed
  • Checked: Not allowed

Golf clubs

  • Carry-on: Not allowed
  • Checked: Allowed

Breast milk

  • Carry-on: Allowed, and it’s best to inform TSA agents before the screening process
  • Checked: Allowed

