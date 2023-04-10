How to land a cheap flight no matter where you live

A new report from travel website Going has found how many flight deals there are per state and some ways to save before you book that next flight.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Going site analyzed flights from 200 U.S. airports and prices from 97 different airlines.

Data showed in North Carolina, there were over 8,100 deals, and in South Carolina, there were almost 5,200.

The company suggested these three takeaways:

Fly a major airline

Firstly, the report found most deals will come from the three major airlines: American, Delta or United. Experts say those airlines have more offerings, which means it's more likely discount flights will be available.

Beware hubs

However, just because the big airline carriers might offer the most discounts, if an airline monopolizes a certain airport, like American Airlines does at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, its competitors are worth checking out.

Think outside the norm

Lastly, be flexible and check the airports around your area. Also, don't forget to look at international carriers and smaller airlines for options.

