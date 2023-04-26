Professionals have these safety tips to keep in mind when traveling abroad

Travel experts say there are ways to plan for and execute a safe trip when leaving the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Experts expect the travel crush to continue, especially into the summer. They are weighing in as people planning trips might be looking at the headlines and wondering how to safely head abroad.

Tuesday, Mexican officials announced they were trying to identify eight bodies found in the resort city of Cancún, Mexico. According to reporting, covert dumping of bodies in the country is not unusual lately, as drug cartels battle over turf, but an incident this close to the heart of Mexico's tourism area is.

Roni Fishkin, with Mann Travels in Charlotte, said, in general, people should consult U.S. advisories when selecting a place to travel.

"TSA.gov is a great resource, a great website that gives some general information," Fishkin said. "The State Department also puts out travel advisories that we suggest people check. There's also all kinds of information about COVID levels and just different destinations."

The State Department map highlights warnings by country and even by regions within a country, with explanations for why a certain advisory has been issued.

Fishkin also offers the following advice for general travel safety:

Know where the closest embassy is.

Don't stand out with flashy jewelry or clothing.

Make copies of your passport. Leave one with a trusted person at home and another copy in the safe in your hotel room.

Keep cash and credit cards in separate places.

Drink responsibly.

Pay attention to your surroundings.

Consider travel insurance, not just from the perspective of missing a flight or having to cancel a leg of your trip. See what it covers you if you get sick or injured abroad.

"The truth is that the horror stories are the ones you hear about and read about," Fishkin said. "99.9% of the millions of people who travel this world, go and come with no incident. Now, that doesn't mean we all want to be prepared and as ready as possible and be smart."