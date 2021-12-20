TSA offers tips for traveling with foods, gifts during holiday season

While some foods can be carried through the security checkpoint, TSA recommends travelers review the checklist in advance.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Nov. 22, 2021.

Before you plan to travel with your favorite dish for a holiday party, you may want to make sure it can make it beyond the airport's security checkpoint.

The Transportation Security Administration shared some tips on how to safely carry foods and other holiday items when traveling on a plane.

They said although most foods can be carried on through TSA, some items might need to be packed with your checked baggage. That includes items with liquids over 3.4 ounces.

Here are some holiday foods that are TSA-approved:

Cookies, cake, pies

Chocolates

Candy canes

Fruit and nut baskets

Spices

Ham (either frozen or cooked)

Here are some items that can be packed in checked bags:

Egg Nog

Champagne, wine or sparkling apple cider

Cranberry sauce (homemade or store-bought)

Preserves, jams and jellies (homemade or store-bought) that are spreadable

Maple syrup

TSA also recommends people keep gifts unwrapped, because if they trigger an alarm, they will have to be opened to be checked.