TSA offers tips for traveling with foods, gifts during holiday season

Before you plan to travel with your favorite dish for a holiday party, you may want to make sure it can make it beyond the airport's security checkpoint.
The Transportation Security Administration shared some tips on how to safely carry foods and other holiday items when traveling on a plane.
They said although most foods can be carried on through TSA, some items might need to be packed with your checked baggage. That includes items with liquids over 3.4 ounces.
Here are some holiday foods that are TSA-approved:
- Cookies, cake, pies
- Chocolates
- Candy canes
- Fruit and nut baskets
- Spices
- Ham (either frozen or cooked)
Here are some items that can be packed in checked bags:
- Egg Nog
- Champagne, wine or sparkling apple cider
- Cranberry sauce (homemade or store-bought)
- Preserves, jams and jellies (homemade or store-bought) that are spreadable
- Maple syrup
TSA also recommends people keep gifts unwrapped, because if they trigger an alarm, they will have to be opened to be checked.
If you have trouble remembering which items to bring, visit the "Travel" tab on the TSA homepage.