TSA leaders want to remind people of pandemic rules when flying

More people are taking to the skies and traveling after a long year and a half. TSA agents want people to know the new rules before hopping on a plane.

NORFOLK, Va. — Travel is picking up at Norfolk International Airport.

Officials told 13News Now about 7,000 passengers are moving through the airport each day.

“We are seeing many more leisure travelers than we are business travelers,” said TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein.

Farbstein said some people aren’t familiar with the new rules when it comes flying. Checkpoints have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want their experience to be as smooth as possible,” Farbstein said.

One big requirement: people still need to wear a mask at all times in the airport and on the plane. Farbstein said the federal mandate can lead to some unruly passengers.

“We are seeing people who sort of have a shorter fuse than prior to the pandemic,” she said.

When it comes to what people can pack, Farbstein said sanitizer wipes and a 12-ounce bottle of liquid hand sanitizer is allowed through a TSA checkpoint.

That doesn't mean all liquids make the cut. Passengers can't bring big bottles of shampoo, shaving cream or body wash in carry-on bags.

“We ask that you store your liquid, gels and Aerosols fit into a one quart size bag," Farbstein said. "They need to be 3.4 ounces or smaller, and in a 1 quart-size bag.”

The FDA also added new touchless technology so people don’t have to worry about picking up germs. Agents are also changing their gloves after every pat-down.

“I have no problem with that whatsoever,” said traveler Gary Williams.

Williams, who is heading home from vacationing in Kitty Hawk, said the new TSA rules don’t bother him.

“Whatever makes us safer we are happy to follow those rules,” he said.

TSA leaders said across the country, airports have had a few instances of people assaulting TSA agents.