GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether on vacation or just after a night on the town, which ride-share app should you turn to, Lyft or Uber? They're very similar, but there are a few differences that might help you choose one over the other.

If you're traveling internationally then the choice is made for you, Lyft only offers service in the United States and Canada. So anywhere else in the world, you will have to use Uber. According to their website, Uber provides service in sixty-three countries.

Frequent Uber riders can join the free Uber Rewards program and earn discounts on their rides and meals through Uber Eats. They also have a membership program called Ride Pass in select cities where users can get discounts on rides for twenty five dollars a month.

Frequent Lyft riders have the option to join their membership program called Lyft Pink. It’s twenty dollars a month and guarantees fifteen percent off rides at all times, among other perks.

Lastly, in light of safety concerns with both services, Lyft and Uber are continually building in features to ensure a smooth ride. Uber plans to let riders text 911 their emergency, a much more discreet way to report danger than over a phone call.

Lyft says through its Smart Trip Check In, the service will send messages to riders to make sure everything is ok with an easy way to report an issue or call for emergency.

