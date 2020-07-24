Tourism program hopes to draw people to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In these times a "staycation" may be exactly what's needed. And what better way to execute that than with a few free gifts and reduced rates!
That's exactly what the folks at VisitWinstonSalem.com are offering these days. More than a dozen hotels will be offering discounts over the next few weeks and even a gift bag of sorts.
"We are giving away a backpack filled with goodies that are mostly from our local companies. These will be given away while supplies last and really you would be hard-pressed to find the hotel deals like the ones that our hotels are offering right now." said Marcheta Cole Keefer of Visit Winston Salem.
The travel back summer getaway program runs through August 1st and is valid if you stay for at least 2 nights at any of the participating hotels. You can find more information at VisitWinstonSalem.com.