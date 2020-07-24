Tourism program hopes to draw people to Winston-Salem

Visit Winston-Salem has freebies and discounts waiting for tourists.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In these times a "staycation" may be exactly what's needed. And what better way to execute that than with a few free gifts and reduced rates!

That's exactly what the folks at VisitWinstonSalem.com are offering these days. More than a dozen hotels will be offering discounts over the next few weeks and even a gift bag of sorts.

"We are giving away a backpack filled with goodies that are mostly from our local companies. These will be given away while supplies last and really you would be hard-pressed to find the hotel deals like the ones that our hotels are offering right now." said Marcheta Cole Keefer of Visit Winston Salem.