Cooler and less humid weather hit the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 81 days. That's how long it's been since we had weather this cool in the Triad.

After much anticipation and weeks of heat and oppressive humidity, the Triad is enjoying a cooler and less humid Labor Day weekend. It's a refreshing change from the typical summertime weather lately.

Sunday morning was the coolest since June 17th in Greensboro with a low of 57°.which was also the low on that day too. It was a refreshing start that had many folks throwing on the long sleeves for their morning walk.

As WFMY's Christian Morgan pointed out, we beat 2019 to the punch about a week earlier for our first morning below 60°. Our average first morning below 60 runs around August 22nd, though.

This morning's low of 57° was about a week earlier than last year's first below 60° for the season but, about 1-2 weeks later than 2018 and 2017.



While the cooler, less humid weather is nice, it won't stick around much longer. After Labor Day, the mugginess and storm chances will creep back into the Triad. But, September is a big month of change for North Carolina weather, typically.

Our average high right now is 83° already dropping since we started the month with an average high of 84°. By the end of September, we'll see close to a 10° temperature drop in average temperatures with those morning lows averaging in the mid-50s, close to where we were Sunday morning. Of course, the weather doesn't always play by the rules though.

Even though the cooler weather won't hang around for long this time, as we head deeper into the Fall season the opportunities likely become more frequent and longer-lived. We also lose over an hour of daylight over the course of the month, which contributes to cooler temperatures. Less sunlight, less heat if we're being simple.