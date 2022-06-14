Shortages cause headache for A/C repair companies

Air conditioners are coming in handy this week and the demand is keeping HVAC companies busy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Technicians at Williams Plumbing Heating and Air Condition said calls about broken A/C unites have doubled.

"This week, it's been extremely busy for us with the temperatures," said general manager, Kenneth Strickland.

Strickland said the demand for repairs gets worse as a hot week continues because of the demand on the units.

Technician Tommy Morgan went out Tuesday and said typically he fixes about five a day, but that increase to about 11 when the weather gets hot.

Strickland said the problem isn't just more calls, he said some parts are hard to find.

"We've also been struggling to find parts or certain units, while some units are readily available, some units are not," Strickland said. "Most of our suppliers have been pretty good about next day airing stuff from Tennessee or Texas or wherever it's at if it's available."

He said control boards and flex ducts are back ordered for at least 25 weeks.

"You call every supplier in town and nobody's got it, so that's probably been our biggest headache," he said.

Strickland said it's easier to find the right parts for the older units. Also, it's not just parts, he said finding workers is also a challenge.

"We're obviously short handed, like everyone else is, it's really hard to find help and so we're just trying to get along and deal with it," he said.

They are currently doing apprenticeship program to try and recruit more people. He said it's difficult, but they make sure to get any person who needs help.

"For the most part, we've been okay you know, we've got portable air conditioners, so if a customer doesn't have air, we're not gonna leave you without air conditioning," he said. "We're gonna do what we can to keep you somewhat comfortable until we can get a part in for you."

He said a failing air conditioner can be prevented. He recommends a maintenance contract.

"Don't let it get to a certain point where it could cost hundreds of dollars to clean it, or because you've got it completely taken apart," he said. "If you're doing it on a yearly basis, we don't have to do that and it's included in the contract.

He said if it's maintained, you shouldn't have any problems.

While crews work late to make sure people are taken care of, Strickland said it's important to be patient.