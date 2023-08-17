After 72 hours some Pleasant Garden residents took some debris clean-up into their own hands

Duke Energy says some delay in repairs stem from trees damaging utility poles.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — For three days, utility trucks in the southern part of Guilford County worked to clear trees and repair power lines after a destructive storm on Tuesday.



Right now under 100 customers don't have electricity in the Pleasant Garden area.

Duke Energy says the delay is caused by the type of repairs that need to be made. The utility company says they are dealing with downed trees breaking electric polls and power lines. A spokesperson for the electric company said some of those repairs can take hours.

In Pleasant Garden, some people were still without power. The power outage even more challenging for one home owner and his wife. Courtland Butler is blind, he says the 80 miles per hour winds damaged his home.

"We didn't expect the storm to do that much damage and we didn't fill up the tubs and stuff to get water and flush toilets and all that crazy stuff and we had to straighten that out and just my roof has a little leak in the back that comes through my bathroom," Butler said.

The couple says they are staying positive and are looking forward to getting the help they need to cleanup.

Some residents started cleaning up debris themselves. One resident started a community garden, she says everyone coming together is inspiring.



"The sense of resilience it shows what's resilient some of the trees that were down we're in the process of picking them up. I have a great lumber jack husband who is helping us out which is a plus," Tinese Payne said.

Duke Energy says the power should be restored by 8 p.m. unless there are extraordinary circumstances, like damage to a meter box or debris that may need to be removed.