What makes cherry blossoms successfully bloom?

Several things have to come together in order to see the trees bloom

MACON, Ga. — This time of year, we hope to see the streets lined with pink, but after last week's freeze, it may not be as colorful as we would like.

For the trees that survived, what is it that makes cherry blossom trees successfully bloom as we head into the spring?

It takes a few things:

Warm weather

Sufficient water

Enough chill hours

Gardeningknowhow.com says cherry blossom trees in our zone need between 800 and 1,200 chill hours and, thankfully, winter has been kind to us.

In most data stations across Central Georgia, more than 800 chill hours have been recorded between 2021 and 2022, according to the University of Georgia College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences.

When it comes to the warm weather, that obviously didn't last after a very cold early March.

Spring does look to make a comeback, though. According to the Climate Prediction Center, March should be warmer than average.

Rainfall is a department we have been lacking in, but thankfully we have received some very beneficial rainfall just in time for spring.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the month of March looks to ring in below average when it comes to rain.