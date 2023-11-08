Panthers preseason opener: Why your seat location matters on a hot day

Where you sit inside Bank of America Stadium could have a huge impact on your gameday experience, especially early in the season when it's hot outside.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers open the preseason at home Saturday at Bank of America Stadium against the New York Jets. Not only is it Bryce Young's first game in Charlotte, it could be the hottest weekend of the year in the Carolinas.

And where you're sitting inside the stadium could make a huge difference on just how hot you get during the game or if you get some much-needed shade by halftime.

First, let's start with the forecast. Saturday's forecast high temperature is 94 degrees and a heat index of 101 degrees. Dew points in the 70s will make it super muggy and it will feel over 100 degrees Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Charlotte FC fans are used to this, with the team playing regular season games during the summer. Even experienced Panthers fans are used to hot days in September, but it's typically not quite as humid as we'll have this weekend.

Okay, @Panthers fans and @CharlotteFC, where you sit in the stadium on these hot days can really affect how hot it is. So here's a must-see video to prepare for the heat. #cltwx #ncwx #KeepPounding #ForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/7ngD5cjnVF — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 11, 2023

What are the best seats in Bank of America Stadium on a hot day?

If your seats are on the visitors' side of the stadium, which is the north side, it's going to be rough. Meteorologist Brittany Van Voorhees said full sunshine at that time of day could add up to 20 degrees to the already scorching weather. If your tickets are on the home sideline, you're in luck. The sun angle should provide some shade by kickoff at 4 p.m.

The same cannot be said for fans on the visitors side.

"Early in the game, a 4 o'clock kickoff, especially the upper deck, you're going to get absolutely baked," chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said. "The home side, or south side of the stadium, is where you want to sit early in the season."

Panovich explained that by 6 p.m. most of the field will be in shade. With sunset not happening until around 8 p.m., the upper deck on the visitors side won't get out of the sun until the game's coming to a close.