Black ice likely to form, state leaders urge caution

As snow melts from Monday's storm, state leaders say driving conditions will become dangerous with flooded roads and black ice likely to form.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The snow from Monday's snow is done. Most of it has even melted already. That doesn't mean we're done with the winter storm just yet.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing. That creates a strong probability for black ice to form.

Black ice is dangerous because it's nearly impossible to spot. It doesn't generally form any bubbles as it freezes so it is very slick and clear.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it's sent out 65 trucks to the Triad to spread salt on busy roads and interstates. They plan to have night shift workers continuing to treat the roads as ice forms.

The Greensboro Department of Transportation said crews have been spreading salt on bridges, overpasses and busy roads. They will continue doing so through the night.

NCDOT said people shouldn't travel unless they need to.

“Heavy rainfall, as well as sleet and snow in higher elevations, are making driving conditions hazardous on roads from the mountains to the coast,” State Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said. “People should avoid unnecessary travel. If you must travel, please slow down and never attempt to drive through flooded roads.”

Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) made the same recommendations. He said people shouldn't drive unless necessary. Cooper encouraged drivers to go slower and turn around if they come across a flooded road.

His office also said drivers should clear their cars of snow and ice before taking off and make sure they have a winter emergency supply kit in case they get stuck somewhere.

More information can be found here.

Overall, the key is to drive and steer slowly, especially on bridges and overpasses. Bridges and overpasses have more access to cold air making them more likely to freeze than any other surface.