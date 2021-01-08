BLOG: Tracking storms in the Piedmont-Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Storms throughout the Piedmont have caused power outages for over 1,500 households in the Triad over the weekend.
Storms have passed as of 4 p.m., according to WFMY's weather team.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 1, 2021
4:50 p.m. Storms that have came through Asheboro have left damage. Fire and EMS services are responding to a tree that has fallen through a house.
4:30 p.m. Over 1,500 homes are without power following Sunday's storms throughout the Triad
REPORTING POWER OUTAGES
- Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online
- Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
- NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
- Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
- Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
- Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
- Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
- City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
- City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111
