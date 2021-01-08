x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

BLOG: Tracking storms in the Piedmont-Triad

Stay with WFMY News 2 for the latest updates on storm coverage.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Storms throughout the Piedmont have caused power outages for over 1,500 households in the Triad over the weekend.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for the latest updates on storm coverage. Storms have passed as of 4 p.m., according to WFMY's weather team.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1, 2021

4:50 p.m. Storms that have came through Asheboro have left damage. Fire and EMS services are responding to a tree that has fallen through a house.

4:30 p.m. Over 1,500 homes are without power following Sunday's storms throughout the Triad

RELATED: Power outages hit 1,500 as storms roll through Piedmont-Triad Sunday

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

  • Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online
  • Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
  • NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
  • Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
  • Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
  • Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
  • Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
  • City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
  • City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

STAY CONNECTED

Download WFMY News 2 Apps: If your power or cable goes out, you'll still be able to connect online. Download the WFMY News 2 App for live streaming video, updated weather forecasts, and reports from our field crews.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE