BLOG: Tracking storms in the Piedmont-Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Storms throughout the Piedmont have caused power outages for over 1,500 households in the Triad over the weekend.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for the latest updates on storm coverage. Storms have passed as of 4 p.m., according to WFMY's weather team.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1, 2021

Here on Chaney Rd in Asheboro this massive tree has been cleared from blocking the road, but the neighbors across the street still have limbs in their driveway. @wfmyweather @WFMY @TimBuckleyWX pic.twitter.com/Whcf7vCMgI — Crosby Sensibaugh (@sensieC) August 1, 2021

4:50 p.m. Storms that have came through Asheboro have left damage. Fire and EMS services are responding to a tree that has fallen through a house.

The storms that rolled through Asheboro have dealt some damage. Fire and EMS services are responding to a tree through a house just up this road. Arcing wires that are down prevent anyone getting through. @WFMY @wfmyweather @mdrobinsontv pic.twitter.com/dxy1JAXhAc — Crosby Sensibaugh (@sensieC) August 1, 2021

4:30 p.m. Over 1,500 homes are without power following Sunday's storms throughout the Triad

Some trouble rolling into Ramseur, Coleridge, and then Chatham County.



Damaging winds and hail possible. pic.twitter.com/993IrIbNe7 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) August 1, 2021

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

