BLOG | Wintry mix of rain, ice, snow in the Triad

The Triad is expected to get a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, a little snow, and rain this weekend. Snow was starting to fall Saturday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad is getting a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, a little snow, and rain this weekend.

Snow is starting to stick to the ground and outside surfaces as of 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

The WFMY Weather team said travelers should exercise caution anytime on Sunday, but especially in the early morning and mid-day hours.

As roads will be especially slick to the northwest. Ice could weigh down trees and power lines in these areas as well which may lead to scattered power outages.

Follow this blog for live updates on weather, roads, schools, and your snow photos and videos. You can text photos to us at 336-379-5775.

WEATHER BLOG: January 30 & 31, 2021