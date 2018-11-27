GREENSBORO, N.C. --- We'll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday, but with cold air and a breeze around it'll feel awful outside. You'll definitely want to bundle up all day long.

Highs Wednesday will struggle to make it into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Through the day, we'll have a W/NW breeze around 10-15 mph, with a few gusts near 25 mph possible. Once you factor that in, it'll **FEEL** like it's below freezing all day long in most areas. Tomorrow morning, there will be a few wind chill values in the teens at times.

Bundle Up!

© 2018 WFMY