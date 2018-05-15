PINERY, CO -- Monday’s hailstorm isn’t necessarily one for the record books, but it was still impressive: especially for folks who found themselves stuck on Parker Road near the Pinery.

Hail was piled on the road almost as if it was snow, and this meant that crews had to come in and actually plow the roads.

A quick recap: it's May. That's hail. Not snow. And plows were necessary because Colorado.

Check out the crazy road conditions in the video above!

