It happened at a home on Glenwood Road in Decatur.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A tree fell on a home in DeKalb County Monday morning, killing a 5-year-old boy inside, fire officials said.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. at a home on Glenwood Road in Decatur.

Fire officials said they rescued the mother, but the child was deceased. The child's family later identified him as 5-year-old Zachariah Jackson. DeKalb Fire said the mother seemed unharmed and denied medical treatment.

Crews continue to try to stabilize the home. Drivers in the area should expect the road to be closed as heavy equipment is expected to remain on the scene throughout the day.

Heavy rain over the weekend left the grounds extremely saturated. A wind advisory is in effect for this area until Noon. However, officials have not said what caused the tree to fall.