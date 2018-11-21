GREENSBORO, NC -- Sunny skies will stick around a few more days, with a chill moving in from the north. By Saturday, we're in for another round of rain that will give us a good soaking.

A new, colder area of high pressure will be moving in from the north as we start our Thanksgiving. This reinforcing push of cold air bring a bite of a winter bite our way. Plan on high temperatures only in the upper 40s for Thanksgiving. Then, we'll bottom out in the upper 20s on Black Friday morning. Friday will be chilly with highs in the mid 40s.

Our main weather system to watch will be arriving early on Saturday morning. Low pressure will be headed our way from the south and from the west. This system will have a good amount of moisture, which will mean a good amount of rain for everybody in the Carolinas. For us, the timing of the rain should be from the early morning hours through the late afternoon. We'll begin to dry out Saturday evening. In the mountains, there is some chance for a sleet/freezing rain mix at the start, but that doesn't look too likely for the Piedmont right now.

Once that system kicks out of here, we'll be left with nice weather for Sunday. Plan on partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.

