Here comes the cold air! | First frost of the Fall on the way to the Triad area

Grab that windshield scraper. You may need it a few times this week as temperatures tumble.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get ready! Our weather is going to feel more like December than October for a few days. Cold air is marching into the Piedmont and some cold mornings will result.

The WFMY News 2 weather team says 4 mornings will be cold, and you'll need to be ready for the first frost of the season, even though it's a bit early

Here comes the cold air!

Where is this all coming from? Well, it's pretty simple. A big cold front is moving across the country. It's hitting the Triad area Monday night.

It brought a few storms to some, and now the cold air is here. It originated in Canada and is the coldest air of the season for our area. It brought snow to parts of the Great Lakes before getting here.

This cold air has some staying power. It won't be in and out in one day. Instead, we can expect cold mornings and cool days for about four days in a row.

Our weather will start to moderate a bit with warmer air returning for the weekend.

What nights are the coldest?

We'll have four mornings in a row that dip into the 30s, starting on Tuesday and ending on Friday.

Tuesday morning, temperatures will mostly be in the upper 30s for many Triad cities and urban areas. Probably not cold enough for widespread frost. Outlying rural areas will be colder though, and frost is more likely there.

Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be the coldest. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s for all of us, with the coldest areas getting down to around 30 degrees in the country. This is enough to be a hard freeze killing most summer plants. It could also cause issues for any connected garden hoses.

Friday morning will still be cold, but a bit less severe in the upper 30s.

A freeze watch is in effect for the whole area, meaning we should all be expecting temperatures near freezing the next few days.

How to prepare for frost

There are a few things you need to think about when frost is on the way for the first time. Plants are the main concern for farmers and gardeners alike. They are at risk when temperatures drop into the 30s.

If you have any summer plants, vegetables, or flowers that you'd like to keep alive a bit longer you have a few options:

Bring in potted plants to a garage or inside

Water outdoor plants during the day, then put fabric on at night. This will help protect them. Make sure to take the fabric off quickly in the morning. Fabric works better than plastic.

Check that the heat in your home is working before the cold air arrives. Nobody wants to get stuck with a broken furnace right when you need it. Experts say it's a good idea to run your heating system at least once before you truly need it.

Find that windshield scraper and make sure it's somewhere you can use it easily if you're in a morning rush.

Is this early?

Frost is common in our area in November, but the first one of the year can vary. On average, this is a little earlier than normal for Greensboro and the surrounding areas.

In the Triad, the average first freeze of the year (Temps dipping below 32) happens around Oct. 29 close to Halloween. The earliest on record is Oct. 2, the latest in early December.