GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Friday's not going to be pretty. Lots of rain, chilly temperatures, and some gusty winds will be here. The good news is that it will only be one day, with things calming down for the actual weekend. Part of this system will be remnant moisture from Hurricane Willa in the Pacific.

Here's the setup. The real system we're watching is in the Gulf of Mexico. It's made up of low pressure, and some extra moisture courtesy of the remnants from Hurricane Willa in the Pacific. This heads up the East Coast on Friday, bringing us a large area of rain that will start in the morning and last until evening. We're likely to pick up between 1 to 2 inches of rain during the day. It will also be cold and breezy. Temperatures hovering in the 40s, with winds gusting between 20-30 mph at times.

The good news is that the system will move north of us on Friday night. Some lingering moisture could leave some drizzle or light showers at times Saturday morning with clouds. Drier air should win out throughout the day, with low rain chances from lunchtime and beyond. Even some sunshine will break out from time to time during the afternoon with highs in the 50s.

Sunday will be calmer with highs around 60. However, another system will head our way by Sunday evening. This will bring another chance for a shot of rain and showers overnight into Monday morning

TIMING:

- Wet & Windy Friday

- Some lingering drizzle possible Saturday

- Sunshine likely to break out for Saturday afternoon

IMPACTS:

- Lots of chilly rain, 1-2" possible

- Gusty winds, 20-30 mph possible

- Downright chilly & wet weather

