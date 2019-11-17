WASHINGTON — Virginia State Police are investigating a tour bus and tractor-trailer crash that happened on Afton Mountain in Virginia on Sunday morning.

Police said the icy road conditions are to blame for the crash that affected a Silver Lining Tours tour bus with more than 20 passengers on board during the incident.

Officials said a tractor-trailer carrying U.S. mail was driving east on I-64 when the driver lost control and overturned on the road. They said that was when the tour bus driving in the eastbound line struck the tractor-trailer.

The collision caused the tractor-trailer to split in half while the tour bus ended up against the guardrail.

The drivers of the tour bus and the tractor-trailer were among 15 people who were transported to UVA Medical Center with serious to minor injuries. Officials said four other people were taken to Augusta Health Medical Center. It was also reported that seven additional people driving eastbound on I-64 suffered minor injuries following the crash.

Officials said no one was reported dead as a result of the incident.

Officials closed roads because of ice, including parts of Skyline Drive in Big Meadows. Massanutten police officers reported icy roads, but no traffic accidents.

A winter weather advisory was issued through Sunday afternoon because of icy conditions near the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Local storm reports show several reports of icy spots near the mountains, I-81 and I-64.

Reports of ice near the Blue Ridge Sunday morning.

Here is a look at the ice totals near the Blue Ridge. No ice was found in Metro D.C.

Ice totals Sunday 11-17-19

The Virginia State Police Motor Carrie Safety Team will assist officials in investigating the crash.

