HOUSTON — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of thunderstorms in an unusual spot for possible tropical development: Tennessee.

There is a growing consensus that as a trough of low pressure, aka, a front, moves into the gulf, the thunderstorms could take on a circulation and develop into the next named system.

As of Sunday evening, the NHC had increased the probability of development over the next five days to 60 percent.

A trough of low pressure over the southeastern United States is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, where a broad low pressure area will likely form in a few days. Thereafter, upper-level winds support some development of this system while it meanders near the northeastern Gulf of Mexico coast through Friday," stated the NHC on Sunday.

This is a fairly rare atmospheric set-up. We last saw this with Edouard in 2008. It's also a similar set up we saw in 1983 that gave birth to Hurricane Alicia. Both aforementioned storms tracked west towards Texas.

Very early indications are that the threat to Houston and Texas in general is low -- but not impossible.

There are changes however in the models as of Sunday afternoon. The long sought-after Euro model has shifted significantly to the west with a developing storm, now placing the center into Vermilion Bay, Louisiana, due south of Lafayette. That's a drastic shift from yesterday when it showed Mississippi and Alabama as the favored spot.

This is one run of one computer model which is one of almost 100 different models. Despite the Euro being a good model, it, like all the other models, are trying to sample a storm that does not exist yet and therefore any forecast track it spits out will be more or less erroneous until this energy moving out of Georgia splashes in the gulf.

Given the significant shift west on Sunday, the risk to Texas remains unclear. Since Houston's chances of a direct impact are greater than zero-percent, we'll need to watch this carefully.

The hot, sunny weather we enjoyed on Saturday and will again on Sunday and most of the coming week is thanks in part to a large dome of high pressure sitting over Texas. The placement of this high by next week will be essential in determining this future storm's path.That's why you see two black arrows going in opposite directions in the picture below. If the high over Florida is stronger and the one of Texas weaker, the storm will go further west. If the high over Texas is stronger and further east, the storm will move further east.

KHOU

Think of high pressure cells as bumpers. Hurricanes, as ferocious as they are, are lazy and don't put up a fight with high pressure. They just go as they are told so-to-speak. As long as a high is over you, you're good.

But computer models change and they change fast given how far out this potential storm is. Development wouldn't take place until at least Wednesday or Thursday. Any miscalculation with the placement or strength of the high pressures will mean big changes to potential landfall sites.

It's just simply too early to determine when or if a storm is going to develop; and if it does, to know where it's going and how strong it could be. Therefore stay weather aware regarding this potential tropical system this coming week.

If, and only if, this were to make a direct impact on Houston -- and again, that probability is very low at this time -- the impacts wouldn't be until Friday and Saturday.

If a storm does develop, it'll be assigned the name 'Barry.'