NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Duke Energy is encouraging customers to prepare ahead of Saturday evening and Monday morning’s storm.

“A strong weather event will push through North Carolina and South Carolina beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing into Monday, bringing with it high winds and a strong potential for power outages,” said Duke Energy in a press release.

The company is monitoring the storm’s path and taking steps to prepare, while also continuing to adhere to coronavirus-related protective measures and social distancing guidelines in place for power line crews and tree crews, and other employees supporting the storm response effort.

“We know how important electricity is to customers at a time when so many are home all day, every day,” said Duke Energy Carolinas Storm Director Jason Hollifield. “This is an important holiday weekend and sacred time for many people.”

Hollifield said the company plans to work to respond to power outages as quickly as they happen, recognizing they must also ensure the safety of crews and the communities they serve through proper social distancing practices and other protective measures.

The company shared important safety reminders such as staying tuned to local news for the latest weather advisories, reporting downed power lines, and never bringing a generator indoors.

Other important safety reminders:

If you rely on electricity for medical needs, make sure to consider now what actions you will take in the event of an extended power outage. With statewide “stay-at-home” orders in place, you may need to alter your emergency plans.

If you see a downed power line, always assume it is energized and stay away. Report downed lines to Duke Energy immediately.

Protective measures from Duke Energy:

The company is asking customers to avoid approaching Duke Energy crews in the field or entering their work zone as they restore power, and said if you need to speak with someone, be advised that employees will maintain at least six feet of separation.

Adhere to stay-at-home orders and help crews avoid distraction by supporting social distancing guidelines as they work.

If it is necessary to leave home, move over or slow down if you see utility crews or other first responders working along roads.

Tips from Duke Energy for protecting refrigerated food during a power outage:

Have appliance thermometers in your refrigerator and freezer. The freezer temperature should be at or below 0° F, and the refrigerator should be at or below 40° F.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature.

The refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened.

A full freezer will keep the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.

Have coolers on hand to keep refrigerated food cold if the power will be out for more than 4 hours.

The FDA also offers additional tips for proper food handling and storage before, during and after a power outage.

Outage reporting

Customers who experience an outage during the storm can report it to Duke Energy by visiting duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device or texting OUT to 57801.

