M5.1 earthquake rattles Southern California as Hurricane Hilary nears

According to the USGS, the earthquake was centered in Ventura County.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake has struck Ventura County. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 2:41 p.m. Sunday

It was centered about 4.3 miles southeast of the city of Ojai. There are no immediate reports of damage. The National Weather Service there is no Tsunami threat expected for southern California.

People reported feeling the earthquake as far as Long Beach and the Los Angeles areas.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the earthquake was preceded by a small foreshock sequence, the largest being M2.5, that started Saturday morning.

"There is no correlation between the earthquake and the tropical storm. Just a coincidence that is a good reminder that disaster resilience is a multi-hazard endeavor," Jones said in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

There are a number of aftershocks, with at least seven of them over M3, in the first hour. According to Jones, that means suggests magnitude 3 aftershocks will continue, possibly even resulting in a magnitude 4 quake.

