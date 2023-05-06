'Like a bomb went off,' Eden resident describes tree hitting roof, following severe storm

Eden crews are still cleaning up following a storm that packed a punch Saturday night.

EDEN, N.C. — This weekend's storm in Eden was something 75-year-old Hallie Thompson says was unlike anything she's ever experienced.

"About that time something so loud, like a bomb went off and I was like, what is that?" Thompson exclaimed.

Crews Monday were cutting up the tree that fell straight into Thompson's home Saturday night.

"When I looked out my back door, I could see the leaves and the limbs waving in my back door window and I was like oh God," she recalled.

In shock, Thompson grabbed her phone and called her neighbor, Ruth Bonds.

"She said, do you see the tree that is on the top of my house?" meanwhile Bonds had a problem of her own.

"I said I can't see the tree that's on top of your house because of the tree that's in the front of my house," she recalled.

A large tree stretched across Bond's yard, it was blocking the door, and keeping her stuck inside.

Eden street superintendent, Darren Gatewoods says they weren't expecting the thunderstorm to cause so much damage.

"Next thing you know we had strong winds, hail, phone starts ringing they've got trees down everywhere," said Gatewoods.

He warns intense summer storms will come again and encourages residents to be prepared.

"Assess your trees, if you've got any dead limbs or anything get them removed,"

While straight line winds most likley caused the mess, Thompson is just happy to learn no one was hurt.

"All I know was it terrorized Eden, and we thank God once again for his grace and his mercy," said Thompson.