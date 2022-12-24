Emergency outages: Duke Energy conducting rolling blackouts

Duke Energy says the blackouts are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Energy is conducting emergency power outages.

According to their website, it's due to extremely cold temperatures causing unusually high energy demand across the Carolinas.

Short, temporary power outages have begun.

Duke said the emergency outages are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.

Most of the emergency outages will get restored within 15-30 minutes. There are some instances where a crew will need to get dispatched, which could result in a long restoration process.

As extreme temps drive unusually high energy demand across the Carolinas we have begun short, temporary power outages. These emergency outages are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages. We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/qwy23w94vc pic.twitter.com/imkI2JQba4 — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) December 24, 2022

With strong winds hitting the Triad, it is possible that downed trees are also causing power outages.