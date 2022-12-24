Emergency outages: Duke Energy conducting rolling blackouts

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Energy is conducting emergency power outages.
According to their website, it's due to extremely cold temperatures causing unusually high energy demand across the Carolinas.
Short, temporary power outages have begun.
Duke said the emergency outages are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.
Most of the emergency outages will get restored within 15-30 minutes. There are some instances where a crew will need to get dispatched, which could result in a long restoration process.
With strong winds hitting the Triad, it is possible that downed trees are also causing power outages.
You can stay updated on outages by checking the Duke Energy outage map.