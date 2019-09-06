WAKE FOREST, N.C. — RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Torrential rains brought flooding to many areas of central North Carolina Saturday, including Wake Forest, Chapel Hill and Zebulon.

A flash flood warning was issued for several counties, including Wake. Flood advisories were issued for many other areas as many roads were flooded in the region.

The National Weather Service reported 7.3 inches of rain fell in just four hours in an area three miles east of Rolesville.

Another report near Mitchell Mill Road indicated 4.6 inches of rain fell between a two-hour period starting at 12:30 p.m., the weather service said.

A water rescue was attempted Saturday in Zebulon when two people were trapped in the area of 4344 Zebulon Road, near N.C. 96.

The pair were in a trailer with water was too rapid for the boat to reach them. Water is currently up to the steps of the trailer.

Because of flooding, N.C .Highway 96 has collapsed between Martin & Little River Circle south of Mitchell Mill Road.

In Wake Forest, flooding of Sanford Creek closed Rogers Road at Hobblebush Way.

Flooding also closed Ligon Mill Road near Greenville Loop Road. Barham Siding Road and Chalk Road in Wake Forest were also flooded.

The 1000 block of Shasta Daisy Drive was impassable because of flooding, but reopened around 3:15 p.m., Wake Forest police said.

Motorists should avoid the areas and choose an alternate route, Wake Forest officials said.

A photo on Facebook showed Mitchell Mill Road was flooded out between Lassiter and Pulley Town Road. Rolesville fire crews are warning motorists to avoid the area.

In Durham County, Roxboro Road at Fairfield is closed because of high water.

In Chapel Hill, Forsythia Court at the intersection of Forsyth Court was closed because of flooding, police said.