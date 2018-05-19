GREENSBORO, NC -- Yes, there will still be some rain out there this weekend, but it won't be as bad as it's been. Scattered downpours for Saturday, but some sun will shine on Sunday.

Our same tropical air mass remains in place. That means it'll be warm and sticky all weekend. A few downpours will be possible at times on Saturday, especially east of Greensboro. This doesn't mean it will be an all day washout. Just plan to adjust if needed if rains head your way.

By Sunday, most of the moisture will be east of the Triad and some slightly drier air will be moving in. That means we'll be partly sunny much of the day, warm and humid. A few pop-up storms are possible for the afternoon and evening, but they will be more isolated than what we've seen lately.

