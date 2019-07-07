An unsettled weather pattern with numerous showers and storms will be with us at least through Monday night. However, a chance of some rain will remain in the forecast all week. A very slow moving cold front will approach the Piedmont from the northwest. It will sag into the area Monday, then just south of the area Tuesday. Low-pressure disturbances that develop along the front will add to our unsettled weather.

Rain chances and humidity will be lower behind the front Tuesday and Wednesday. During that time frame, the rain chance will be in the 20-30% range with highs in the low to mid-80s.

More moisture will stream into the area late in the week, leading to higher rain chances Thursday & Friday. Our rain chances late in the week will be in the 40% - 50% range. The rain will likely be scattered in nature.

Looking long term, the forecast for this upcoming Saturday and Sunday is very uncertain. In the tropics, there's the potential for a system to form in the Gulf of Mexico and then track northward in our direction. If that does occur, our chance of rain would be high and our temperatures would likely remain in the 70s or low 80s. The timing, amount, and duration of rain would be highly dependent on the track and strength of the system.

Bottom line is that all options are still on the table for the weekend, including the possibility of no rain at all, so you need to stay weather aware this week. We'll keep you updated.

